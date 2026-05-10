President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Zangilan City Park Hotel in Zangilan city
Photo: AzerTAG
On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Zangilan City Park Hotel in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.
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Kamil Aliyev, project manager of “PMD Group” LLC, briefed the head of state on the project details.
The hotel will occupy an area of 1.5 hectares. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate 241 guests simultaneously in 116 rooms. The hotel will feature a restaurant, multifunctional meeting rooms, a gym, and an outdoor terrace. A total of 120 people will be provided with employment at the new hotel.
By Faig Mahmudov