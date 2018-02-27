President Ilham Aliyev launched water supply system in Mingachevir

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch a drinking water supply system in the city of Mingachevir.

Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state about the work carried out under the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems of the city of Mingachevir, AzerTag reports.

The implementation of the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems of the city of Mingachevir started in October, 2011 under the State Program on socio-economic development of regions. The project is designed to improve drinking water and sewerage services for 151,000 people in the city of Mingachevir.

A 103km section of the 236km-long sewerage network was built.

President Ilham Aliyev then pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system of Mingachevir.

