President Ilham Aliyev lay foundation stone for sports complex in Fuzuli city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a sports complex in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports. 

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed the head of state of the complex.

The complex occupies a total area of 17 hectares. A 200-seat hall will be built here for basketball, volleyball, handball, badminton and mini-football competitions. A 100-seat swimming pool will be created in the complex. The complex will also have administrative offices, a cafe and a football pitch.


