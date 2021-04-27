President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of international airport in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26.

President Aliyev laid the foundation of an international airport in Zangilan district.

The head of state said the Zangilan International Airport will also be able to receive heavy cargo planes.

President Aliyev noted that it is the second international airport to be built in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

He said the construction of the first international airport continues successfully in Fuzuli district, adding that its runway will be commissioned this year.

News.Az