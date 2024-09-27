President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Remembrance Day – PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has made a post on social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September - the Day of Remembrance, News.Az reports.

The post says: "With deep respect to our martyrs."Today, Azerbaijan commemorates Remembrance Day , honoring the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Patriotic War, also known as the Second Karabakh War.September 27 is marked as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan for the fourth year.On Remembrance Day, the central and local executive authorities will organize several events across the country, as well as commemoration ceremonies will be held abroad.Just like in the previous years, this year, on Remembrance Day, Azerbaijani martyrs will be commemorated with deep respect in religious temples - mosques, churches, and synagogues operating in Azerbaijan, prayers will be recited for the souls of the those who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.At 12:00 (GMT+4), a moment of silence will be observed in memory of fallen soldiers.According to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, every year, September 27 is to be marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.On September 27, 2020, under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the valiant Azerbaijani Army began counter-offensive operations along the entire front to prevent military provocations and combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of civilians. The 44-day Patriotic War ended with Azerbaijan's victory both on the battlefield and politically. All this was achieved at the cost of 2,908 martyrs of the Azerbaijani Army. On September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces initiated local anti-terror measures to ensure the provisions of the tripartite statement, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and remove Armenian armed forces detachments from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of returning civilians, civilian workers involved in restoration and construction work and military personnel, and restore the country's constitutional order.In less than 24 hours, as a result of anti-terror measures, the illegally stationed Armenian army in Azerbaijan was completely disarmed and left the country. The illegal junta regime in Karabakh was abolished, and the main leaders of the separatists were arrested as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies.During the anti-terror measures, 192 soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army reached the peak of martyrdom.Thus, as a result of the Patriotic War and anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan's ancestral and eternal lands, which had been under Armenian occupation for many years, were liberated. This restored state sovereignty and constitutional order throughout Azerbaijan's territories. Currently, restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in the liberated areas, and the return of people to their homeland is being ensured.

News.Az