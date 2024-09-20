President Ilham Aliyev makes post on State Sovereignty Day - VIDEO
- Politics
President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The post included the words "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
20 Sentyabr - Azərbaycan Respublikasının Dövlət Suverenliyi Günü pic.twitter.com/NBoaFsOW9M— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) September 19, 2024