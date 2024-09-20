Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on State Sovereignty Day - VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The post included the words "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."


News.Az 

