President Ilham Aliyev makes post on State Sovereignty Day - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

20 Sentyabr - Azərbaycan Respublikasının Dövlət Suverenliyi Günü pic.twitter.com/NBoaFsOW9M — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) September 19, 2024

The post included the words "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

News.Az