President Ilham Aliyev: Mediation in process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be a PR exercise

“Some countries and international organizations are trying to mediate the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia today. I recently said that if this policy is not one-sided and biased, we will accept these attempts,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries, News.Az reports.

“But when we see from the side of France, on the one hand, a flagrant violation of all diplomatic norms, statements bordering on insults, dirty insinuations, provocations and lies, and on the other, attempts to provide mediation services, it does not fit into any logic. We do not need such mediators. That is the first. Secondly, if someone wants to engage in mediation, this should not be a PR exercise, but should actually aim to achieve a result,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

