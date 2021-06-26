President Ilham Aliyev met with leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has met with leadership and a group of military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace.

The Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

