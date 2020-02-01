President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Chinese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of China Xi Jinping, AzerTag reports.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of people as a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in your country,” the head of state said in his message.

“I highly appreciate the steps taken by the government of China and the perseverance shown by the people of China in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic and human casualties. I believe that under your leadership the People's Republic of China will decently cope with this disaster.

You can rest assured that even in these temporary tough times, the people of Azerbaijan stand in solidarity with the friendly people of China, and we are ready to provide any assistance,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who died of the disease and wish those infected the swiftest possible recovery,” the head of state said.

