President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Greek counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou over a deadly train collision near the city of Larissa, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near the city of Larissa,” the Azerbaijani president said in his condolence message.

“On the occasion of this heavy tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Greece, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” President Aliyev added.

