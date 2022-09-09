President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to King Charles III

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered his condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, News.Az reports.

“We have been deeply saddened by the news of the death of your mother Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the outstanding head of state of our time. I share in the sadness over this heavy loss with you and your whole family. I offer my deepest condolences on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, and wish you patience,” President Aliyev said in his message of condolences.

“The Queen, who was an example of an honorable life, was always faithful to universal ideals, showed firm determination, indomitable will and perseverance, and rendered unparalleled services to the happy future of the United Kingdom,” the head of state noted.

“I will always cherish the most pleasant memories of my meeting with the Queen in 2009.”

Your Majesty, Once again, I offer my deepest condolences to you and members of your family, the United Kingdom and all your people,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az