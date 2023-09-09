President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to King of Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco over significant loss of life and destruction as a result of a powerful earthquake that hit the country, News.Az reports.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Morocco.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Morocco, and wish the injured recovery,” the head of state said in his letter.

News.Az