President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Mexican counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the United Mexican States Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of an explosion and a fire in a fuel pipeline in Hidalgo state,” the President said in his message, AzerTag reports.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Mexico, and wish the injured recovery,” the head of state said.

News.Az

