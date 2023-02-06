President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Erdogan over earthquake victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan over heavy casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras, News.az reports.

“We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras and was felt in many parts of brotherly Turkiye. I express our readiness to provide all kinds of assistance at this difficult moment.

On the occasion of the tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery as well as the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake,” the head of state said in his letter.

