President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Ukrainian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the heavy casualties as a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary city of Kyiv region, News.az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary city of Kyiv region.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the Ukrainian people, and wish the injured speedy recovery,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

