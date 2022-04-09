Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev orders provision of financial aid to Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

President Ilham Aliyev orders provision of financial aid to Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate financial aid to the country’s Wrestling Federation.

Under the Order, AZN 1 million was allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation as the Under-23 wrestlers achieved high results in the European Championships.


