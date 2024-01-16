President Ilham Aliyev participates in ceremony for commissioning of drinking water supply systems in Neftchala

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the ceremony for the commissioning of the drinking water supply systems in the city of Neftchala.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency Zaur Mikayilov briefed the head of state on the project.

The reconstruction project for the drinking water supply and sewage systems in Neftchala is funded by the state budget. Geared towards the development perspective until 2035 for the Neftchala region, the project aims to enhance the drinking water supply for 89,000 people.

Thanks to the newly created infrastructure, the problem of providing drinking water to 39 residential settlements along with the city of Neftchala grappling with water scarcity has been effectively addressed. In an effort to enhance water supply for a total of 17 residential settlements, including the remaining 11 in Neftchala district and 6 villages in Salyan district, a comprehensive project has been initiated. This project involves the construction of a 76-kilometer-long pipeline, a reservoir with a capacity of 7500 cubic meters, and a water pumping station.

Presently, 64 kilometers of the water pipeline have been laid, and construction activities for the reservoirs and pumping stations are currently in progress.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the drinking water supply systems in the city of Neftchala.

News.Az