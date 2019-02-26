President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AZERTAC reported.

The head of state congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him new successes in his activity for the development of brotherly Turkey and robust health.

The Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again condemned the killing of innocent people by the Armenians in Khojaly genocide, and offered his condolences to the President and people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries will continue to develop successfully and strengthen.

