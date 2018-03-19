President Ilham Aliyev presented tickets to world championships on judo and cycling

A nationwide festivity was held in Baku on Monday in connection with the Nowruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and participants of the nationwide festivity visited the Seaside National Park, APA reported.

The president and his wife sat at a tea table to taste various samples of our national cuisine.

The head of state and his spouse viewed exemplary performances of artistic, aerobics, acrobatics and sports gymnasts at the stand of the Gymnastics Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed bicycles made by “ISMA Bikes” factory. President Ilham Aliyev was presented the first ticket to BMX bicycle world championship.

The head of state was also presented the first ticket to the World Judo Championship.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also watched the performance of belt wrestling athletes.

The Azerbaijani president once again welcomed the residents of and guests to Baku on Nowruz.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials attended the nationwide festivity on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.

News.Az

