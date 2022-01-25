President Ilham Aliyev presents “Istiglal” Order to Chairperson of Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Istiglal” Order to a participant of the Second World War, Chairperson of Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Fatma Sattarova on the occasion of her 100th anniversary in recognition of her long-term fruitful activity in the public life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.