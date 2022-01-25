Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev presents “Istiglal” Order to Chairperson of Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Istiglal” Order to a participant of the Second World War, Chairperson of Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Fatma Sattarova on the occasion of her 100th anniversary in recognition of her long-term fruitful activity in the public life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.


