President Ilham Aliyev reaffirms his support for Uzbek President regarding recent events in Karakalpakstan

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirms his support for Uzbek President regarding recent events in Karakalpakstan

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirms his support for Uzbek President regarding recent events in Karakalpakstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed his support for the President of Uzbekistan regarding the recent events in Karakalpakstan as he made a phone call to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as always, stands by Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the support.

News.Az