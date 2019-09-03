President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by secretary of Russian Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, AzerTag reports.

Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev extended President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin`s greetings to the head of state.

They noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia were successfully developing in political, economic, security and all other areas. The role of the warm relationship between the two countries` presidents in developing the bilateral ties was emphasized. It was underlined that the legislation and cooperation in the fight against extremism and terrorism would be discussed during the visit of the delegation led by Nikolai Patrushev. They expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of bilateral relations even further.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for President of Russia Vladimir Putin`s greetings and asked Nikolai Patrushev to extend his greetings to the Russian President.

