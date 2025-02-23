President Ilham Aliyev received President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, on February 23, News.Az reports.

The head of state highlighted that modern winter ski resorts have been established in Azerbaijan, making it possible to host international winter sports competitions. The President emphasized that organizing such events not only promotes the country’s winter tourism potential but also showcases its overall tourism opportunities.

