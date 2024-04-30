President Ilham Aliyev received representatives of U.S. Mormon Church and Stirling Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received the leaders of the Mormon Church of the United States of America including David Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Jack Gerard, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy as well as Miles Hansen, President of the Stirling Foundation and Edward Rowe, CEO of the Stirling Foundation.

During the meeting, the importance of the upcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was discussed, with confidence expressed that this event would contribute to the expansion of intercultural dialogue on an international scale. The participation of many distinguished guests from various countries in the forum was seen as a sign of the strong international interest in the event.

The conversation also touched on Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural and interfaith dialogue. It was acknowledged with satisfaction that historically, representatives from different cultures and religions in Azerbaijan have coexisted harmoniously as a unified family. It was acknowledged with satisfaction that historically, representatives from different cultures and religions in Azerbaijan have lived together peacefully as a united family.

News.Az