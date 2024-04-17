President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia, News.Az reports.

Kairat Sarybay extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on assuming the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia, underscoring Azerbaijan's extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy. He highlighted the country's selection and activities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, and its active role within various other international organizations.

Kairat Sarybay, in extending congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, regarded it as a testament to the international community's respect for and appreciation of Azerbaijan's role in multifaceted diplomacy. He specifically highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in implementation of major communication projects in the region.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia as a crucial dialogue platform for implementing confidence-building measures in the region. He also reflected on Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, noting the valuable experience gained from that role for the execution of chairmanship of this institution.

The head of state touched upon the steps taken by Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement during the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen solidarity among member countries and institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement, underlining such initiatives as the establishment of the Parliamentary Network, Youth Organization, and Women's Platform within the Movement.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to all the member countries, including Kazakhstan, during the transition of chairmanship of the Council on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they noted the great potential of this organization in contributing to strengthening peace and security and the confidence-building process in Asia.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to join forces with the member states in order to contribute to institutional development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building in Asia and the development of field cooperation.

The meeting saw discussions on holding various events of this organization within the framework of COP29 and consideration of green transportation concept and other sectoral cooperation issues.

News.Az