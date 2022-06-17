President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of League of Arab States

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit, News.az reports.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit said he is happy to be in Azerbaijan, and is deeply impressed by the development processes in Azerbaijan and in Baku. He noted that Azerbaijan`s achievements are the result of the far-sighted policy pursued by the head of state. Expressing satisfaction with the participation in the Global Baku Forum, Ahmed Aboul Gheit underlined that the Forum was dedicated to a topical issue. He pointed out that interesting discussions were held as part of the event. The Secretary-General touched upon cooperation between Azerbaijan and the League of Arab States.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has historically had close ties with Arab countries, adding that “our countries are bound together by common religious values and history”. The head of state recalled his visit to the headquarters of the League of Arab States in 2007 and his meetings there.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the League of Arab States.

Then, on behalf of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit presented a keepsake to the head of state.

