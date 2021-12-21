President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish minister of energy and natural resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

Minister Fatih Donmez conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are constantly developing in all areas, and hailed the continuation of energy cooperation as in previous years.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of global energy projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Turkey. It was noted that Minister Fatih Donmez`s visit is a good opportunity to discuss prospects for the development of energy cooperation.

They said that the 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum to be held in Baku is a new platform for expanding energy cooperation between the two countries, identifying new areas and discussing specific projects.

News.Az

