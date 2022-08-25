President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Dominican Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic Elvis Antonio Alam Lora.

Ambassador Elvis Antonio Alam Lora presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with the ambassador.

Touching upon the bilateral relations, the head of state hailed the support provided by the Dominican Republic for Azerbaijan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council amid political attacks against Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council during the second Karabakh war. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that the attempt to violate the right of Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity by some member states of the UN Security Council was prevented thanks to the firm position of the Dominican Republic and a number of member states of the UN Security Council. The head of state hailed the fact that the Dominican Republic is a country that supported Azerbaijan’s just position on Karabakh issue in the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev lauded the support of the Dominican Republic for the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan regarding COVID-19, as well as the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization.

The head of state praised the very good level of bilateral relations between the two countries, and at the same time, stressed the necessity of defining ways of expanding cooperation in the trade and economic spheres.

Elvis Antonio Alam Lora conveyed the greetings of President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings, and asked Elvis Antoni Alam Lora to convey his greetings to the President of the Dominican Republic.

The diplomat noted that he is glad to visit a beautiful country of Azerbaijan and to be appointed as the first ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Azerbaijan. Elvis Antoni Alam Lora expressed his hope that the dynamic relations in trade, tourism and other areas will be established between the two countries.

