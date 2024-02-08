President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation consisting of members of Turkish Grand National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation consisting of members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye led by Samil Ayrim, the head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the delegation for monitoring the election.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Samil Ayrim congratulated the head of state on his landslide victory in the presidential election.

He emphasized the special role of the sincere friendship and brotherhood between President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in developing relations between the two countries.

The head of state noted with pleasure that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent him a congratulatory letter on his victory in the election and mentioned that they had a phone conversation with the President of Türkiye.

Samil Ayrim emphasized the great importance of President Ilham Aliyev`s and his family members` voting in Khankendi.

The head of state also highlighted the significant political and symbolic meaning of voting in Khankendi.

Samil Ayrim noted that during the 44-day Patriotic War and anti-terrorist operation, President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan set an example for the world. Emphasizing that the testament of National Leader Heydar Aliyev had been fulfilled by the head of state, Samil Ayrim highlighted that the Azerbaijani people proudly participated in this election for the first time with territorial integrity and sovereignty completely ensured.

The President of Azerbaijan once again appreciated the strong spiritual-political support of brotherly Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Victory gained in the Patriotic War.

During the meeting, they highlighted the injustice against the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and noted the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s opposing it with relevant statements and appeals to be adopted by the Turkish Parliament. The necessity of ratifying the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation was emphasized.

Discussions addressed the cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States. They underlined the importance of deepening cooperation and partnership within the Organization of Turkic States.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for President Ilham Aliyev's efforts in furthering the development of the Organization of Turkic States.

News.Az