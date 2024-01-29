President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of National Defense Committee of Turkish Grand National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Hulusi Akar, the Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Parliament, and former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

Hulusi Akar conveyed President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Hulusi Akar to communicate his greetings to the President of Türkiye.

Hulusi Akar noted that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing under the principle of “One nation, two states” as stated by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, describing it as an exemplary model. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the friendly and fraternal relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in reaching a level of strategic alliance between the two countries.

Hulusi Akar once again commended President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for his exceptional role in Azerbaijan`s Victory in the Patriotic War.

President Ilham Aliyev once again praised the moral, political and diplomatic support provided by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and brotherly Türkiye to Azerbaijan from the initial days of the 44-day Patriotic War.

They emphasized the eradication of illegal armed groups and aggressive separatism in Azerbaijan`s territory during the anti-terrorism measures implemented by Azerbaijan in less than 23 hours on September 19-20 last year, which led to the full restoration of the country`s sovereignty.

The head of state said that even after the 44-day Patriotic War, new reforms were implemented in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, strengthening the combat capability of the country`s Army, as evidenced by the anti-terrorism measures conducted last September.

During the conversation, they hailed the development of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, covering new areas, and stressed the importance of establishing relations through parliamentary channels of this organization at the level of relevant committees, as well as holding joint meetings of these committees.

The sides also underscored the significance of the Shusha Declaration, exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, defense industry, security, interparliamentary ties and other domains, emphasizing the importance of joint military exercises conducted by the armed forces of both countries.

Hulusi Akar then presented a keepsake to the head of state.

News.Az