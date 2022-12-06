President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Russia’s Dagestan Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan is successfully cooperating with separate regions of the Russian Federation, including the Republic of Dagestan, adding that it contributes to the development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations. The head of state also said that Azerbaijan-Russia relations have successfully developed in 2022. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and fruitful meetings in this regard, and also noted the significance of the regular Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum held recently.

Underlining the existence of historical relations between the two nations for centuries, the head of state hailed the fact that these ties have also strengthened in the modern era. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Sergey Melikov`s visit to Baku will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan in specific areas.

Pointing out that the two nations enjoy brotherly ties, Sergey Melikov praised the fact that along with representatives of other nations, Azerbaijanis also live as a single family in Dagestan. He expressed confidence that the meetings to be held during his visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of cooperation even further.

Under the Order of the President of Azerbaijan, the head of state presented the “Shohret” Order to Magomed Saidovich Kurbanov, adviser to the head of the Republic of Dagestan, for his fruitful activities in the development of friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, including the peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan.

Then a photo was taken.

A sculpture, which once was in the office of prominent statesman and public figure Aziz Aliyev, was presented to the President of Azerbaijan.

During his leadership of Dagestan in 1942-1948, Aziz Aliyev prevented the planned deportation of the people of Dagestan, like other Caucasian peoples. Therefore, on behalf of the elders of Dagestan, he was presented with a sculpture depicting a horse rider with a child in the back. This work will be in the office of President Ilham Aliyev from now on.

News.Az