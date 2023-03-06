President Ilham Aliyev receives Hungary’s minister for economic development

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, News.Az reports.

Recalling his last visit to Hungary, the head of state once again lauded the hospitality and close cooperation efforts of the Hungarian President and Prime Minister during this trip. Noting that this visit yielded good results, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of Márton Nagy`s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of developing bilateral ties. The head of state said that the visit of the Hungarian Minister for Economic Development created good opportunity for defining the areas of future cooperation based on the agreements reached. Underlining that an agenda of the bilateral relations has expanded, the President of Azerbaijan pointed out that there are already good results in all areas.

Thanking for the reception, Márton Nagy expressed condolences to the head of state over the martyrdom of Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday.

The Minister for Economic Development of Hungary said that his country has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and underscored that there is no alternative to peace and negotiations. Márton Nagy noted that President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Hungary was carried out at a high level and was of great importance in terms of developing the bilateral ties.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az