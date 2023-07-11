President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of State at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner.

They noted that the dynamics of development of bilateral ties has increased, and hailed the fact that a new page opened in the relations between the two countries after the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Germany this March.

During the conversation, they talked about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the efforts made by Azerbaijan towards achieving peace.

The sides exchanged views on energy cooperation and the strengthening of this cooperation, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

News.Az