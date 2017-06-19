President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE MG co-chairs
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stefan Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland, as well as Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 19, the press service for the head of state reports.
