President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE MG co-chairs

President Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE MG co-chairs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stefan Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland, as well as Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 19, the press service for the head of state reports.

News.Az

