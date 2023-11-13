President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE PA president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, News.Az reports.

They exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus region and the role of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The head of state noted that new realities have already emerged in the South Caucasus region. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the latest developments in the region should be considered in the context of Armenia`s 30-year-long occupation and military aggression against Azerbaijan. “It would not be the right approach to put forward views on the future of the region without considering the consequences of this invasion and aggression.”

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia was trying to perpetuate the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. “Mediation missions carried out during the occupation were completely unsuccessful, and did not eliminate the consequences of occupation and aggression.”

The head of state stressed that Armenia did not fulfill its obligations arising from the Statement of November 10, 2020, signed following the 44-day Patriotic War. “Thus, Armenia not only didn`t withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Karabakh, but even purposefully used that territory for the transportation of military equipment, personnel of its armed forces and mines. In addition, Armenia failed to honor its obligations related to establishment of a link between the Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan.”

President Ilham Aliyev noted that such matters had become history. The President of Azerbaijan said that there are good opportunities for the peace agenda in the region. The head of state underlined that it was Azerbaijan that came up with an initiative of a peace agreement and its underlying principles in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan advocates for lasting peace in the South Caucasus and favors regional peace agenda, normalization of relations with Armenia and signing of a peace treaty.

The head of state noted that although Azerbaijan presented a clear and transparent program of co-existence and the right of return, Armenia denies the right of return for Azerbaijanis to this country and has not expressed any view on this matter.

They noted that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly can become an effective platform for building trust between the delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az