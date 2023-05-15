President Ilham Aliyev receives speaker of House of Representatives of Egyptian Parliament (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hanafy Ali Gebaly.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Speaker of House of Representatives of Egyptian Parliament for his participation in a special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Emphasizing that the Great Leader is a personality who played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan's state building, the head of state also touched upon the National Leader's great services in the development of Azerbaijan-Egypt relations.

Recalling with pleasure the visit of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that this visit had given a serious impetus to the development of relations between the two countries and during the visit they discussed development of Azerbaijan-Egypt relations in various areas, including in economic and trade ones as well as cooperation in energy, agriculture, health and other spheres. President Ilham Aliyev asked Hanafy Ali Gebaly to convey his greetings to the President of Egypt.

Hanafy Ali Gebaly said that in Azerbaijan they feel at home, emphasizing that resilient brotherly relations exist between Azerbaijan and Egypt. “Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us and our friendship has great history,” said Hanafy Ali Gebaly, adding the Great Leader’s memory is revered in Egypt. He underlined that Azerbaijan embarked on the path of development after successfully going through all trials under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev during hardships for the country, saying President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues this policy.

They underlined successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations and recalled the head of state’s participation in the Arab League Summit.

Hanafy Ali Gebaly extended his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s successful activity during its Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship, saying the Movement’s role and prestige had grown in the world during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt presented the head of state with a keepsake.





