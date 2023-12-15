President Ilham Aliyev receives UAE Minister of Investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, News.Az reports.

The head of state extended congratulations on the successful holding of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi delivered greetings from President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Azerbaijani leader. Expressing gratitude for the greetings, President Ilham Aliyev requested to pass on his own greetings to the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, the head of state warmly recalled the meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit.

They highlighted the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates across diverse sectors, noting that the contacts at different levels contributed to the strengthening of cooperation.

The decision to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan next year was described as a significant mark of the international community's profound trust and respect for Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the importance of the documents to be signed today was underscored, signalling a robust indicator of successful development in economic cooperation and bilateral relations at large.

Following the discussions, a ceremony was held for the signing of the documents.

A Joint Investment Framework Agreement was inked between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

A memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in data centre projects was sealed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investments of the United Arab Emirates.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

News.Az