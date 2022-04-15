Azerbaijani president hails successful development of relations with UAE in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director and group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), UAE’s special envoy for climate change, CEO of Masdar company Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

The head of state hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, investment, and other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled a recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying during the talk they underlined the necessity to increase joint efforts for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Recalling the groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by the UAE's Masdar this March, the head of state expressed hope that the project would be launched by the end of next year. President Ilham Aliyev described the implementation of this project as a good example of ensuring mutual interests and opportunities.

The head of state noted that given the high level of political relations between the two countries, the implementation of a future joint economic agenda, including the establishment of joint ventures, defining the investment opportunities and involvement in various other projects, can serve to maximize the existing potential.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s visit to Azerbaijan would be successful and fruitful.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber extended greetings and best wishes of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and best wishes of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and asked the minister to extend his greetings to Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The minister noted that Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highly appreciates the development of relations between the two countries, attaches particular importance to these relations and is determined to further strengthen the partnership.

News.Az