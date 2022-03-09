President Ilham Aliyev receives UK PM’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom this year, noted the sincere letter from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and added that he had also sent a sincere letter to the UK Prime Minister on the occasion of the30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Emphasizing that the relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom were at a high level and developing on the basis of strategic partnership, the President noted that there was mutual trust and confidence between the two countries, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev described the United Kingdom as Azerbaijan's key trade partner and the largest investor in the country’s economy, emphasizing the expansion of economic and trade ties, energy cooperation and the successful activities of BP in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev also pointed out to the successful operation of British companies in liberated territories, especially in the fields of town planning, demining and others.

The UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, noted with satisfaction that this year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and mentioned the letter from the UK Prime Minister to the Azerbaijani President.

Baroness Emma Nicholson touched upon the issues of economic, trade and energy cooperation between the two countries, the activities of BP and its expansion in Azerbaijan, as well as the development of cooperation between BP and Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy in this regard.

Saying that during the occupation, the Armenians had brutally destroyed historical, cultural, religious monuments and buildings in Azerbaijani cities and villages, and committed acts of vandalism in these lands, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out extensive work carried out in the liberated areas at the expense of Azerbaijan’s internal resources. The head of state noted that intensive work was underway first of all in in the fields of infrastructure, roads, electricity, and demining.

President Ilham Aliyev said that special attention in the country's energy policy was being paid to renewable energy, saying that Azerbaijan had established cooperation with many foreign companies in this field. The President emphasized the importance of developing cooperation with BP in the field of renewable energy proceeding from the experience of cooperation in traditional energy.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding economic and trade relations, and cooperation in a number of areas, including in education, and culture.

They also discussed regional issues and developments around Ukraine.

News.Az