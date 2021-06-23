President Ilham Aliyev receives UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos.

Moratinos said he’s delighted to be in Azerbaijan again.

The UNAOC high representative also talked about his feelings after a trip to the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan.

“In my statement in Aghdam, in my final statement, I said that I have some mixed feelings. First of all, I witnessed something I had never seen in my entire political and professional life. Nothing is left. Everything is completely ruined. How can one witness such a situation in the 21st century? Secondly, I think that my visit to Aghdam went well, because your special representative showed me the plan for the future. This is a great vision, Mr. President. It is a great pleasure to see the roads, the busy people and the positive dynamics,” Moratinos added.

President Aliyev thanked Moratinos for visiting Azerbaijan and the country’s liberated territories.

“You have talked about your feelings. I think everybody have the same feelings. When I visited Aghdam for the first time after the war, I felt both sadness and sorrow, and at the same time the feeling of decisiveness but to rebuild the city. You have probably been informed that in less than a month, we already launched the process of reconstruction. As you saw, everything has been destroyed. At the same time, there are 97,000 mines only in Aghdam district. We managed to get minefield maps from Armenia only for Aghdam district. There are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts. They are refusing to give us the maps,” President Aliyev said.

The president described Moratinos’ visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories as a sign of sympathy and support for the people who suffered from war and the long-lasting occupation.

