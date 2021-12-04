President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulation to King of Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand.

"I convey my most heartfelt congratulations to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand.

I believe that the bilateral relations between our countries will develop further in the spirit of friendship as our ties will broaden within international institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand," the head of state wrote in a letter.

News.Az

