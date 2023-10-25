President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the National Day, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I extend my sincerest congratulation and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of 25 October – the Republic Day.

Kazakhstan is a fast-growing and day by day modernizing and strengthening state. Important reforms implemented under your resolute leadership ensure your country’s socio-economic progress and help to earn prestige in the international arena.

We place a special emphasis on the all-round development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan deep-rooted historical ties, which are based on fraternity and mutual trust and acquire new content today. Our multifaceted ties, effective bilateral and multilateral interaction are the major aspects characterizing the relations between our states. The deepening of steadily expanding political dialogue and our cooperation in economic, transport, logistics, infrastructure, energy, humanitarian and other fields suggests the high level and dynamic development of our partnership.

I am sure that we will leverage existing opportunities to strengthen exceptional Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations thanks to our efforts and achieve further deepening of our cooperation of mutual interest.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities and brotherly people of Kazakhstan permanent peace and prosperity."

News.Az