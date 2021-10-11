President Ilham Aliyev signs decree to establish Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving management in the field of entrepreneurship development on October 11.

According to the document, through reorganization by merging of "Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Support Fund" public legal entity under the Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC under the Ministry of Economy, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund is being created.

The full content of the decree can be found here.

