Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev signs order on marking 90th anniversary of writer Isa Mughanna

  • Culture
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on marking 90th anniversary of writer Isa Mughanna

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 90th anniversary of Isa Mughanna, APA reported.

The Ministry of Culture is due to prepare and execute an action plan dedicated to the 90th anniversary of national writer Isa Mughanna, taking into account the proposals of the Writers Union.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      