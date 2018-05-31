President Ilham Aliyev signs order on marking 90th anniversary of writer Isa Mughanna
- 31 May 2018 20:03
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Culture
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 90th anniversary of Isa Mughanna, APA reported.
The Ministry of Culture is due to prepare and execute an action plan dedicated to the 90th anniversary of national writer Isa Mughanna, taking into account the proposals of the Writers Union.
News.Az