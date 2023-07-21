President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project at Global Media Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

“With respect to the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project. This project as an idea is based on the gas resources of Turkmenistan. Therefore, it's not up to us to initiate it or to invest in it,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” News.az reports.

“What can we do? We can provide our existing infrastructure or can provide infrastructure some land in their possession in order to build a new infrastructure. But I think, it's also important to know that today, Azerbaijan is working on expansion of the pipeline, which was built less than three years ago,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

News.Az