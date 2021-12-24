President Ilham Aliyev thanks everyone who congratulated him on his anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Over recent days, I have received numerous congratulatory letters, congratulations both from colleagues from abroad, heads of states and governments of different countries, Azerbaijanis living abroad, and, naturally, from citizens of the country. I want to express my gratitude to everyone, who congratulated me," President Ilham Aliyev said speaking at the Jidir Plain in Shusha on December 24, News.Az reports.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani people, both for the congratulations and for the support provided to me. I have felt this support since 2003, from the moment I was first elected to the presidency and to this day. This support gives me strength. This support strengthens my will. As a result of this support, all of us - the entire Azerbaijani people - have achieved great historical success," the head of state said.

News.Az