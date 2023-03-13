President Ilham Aliyev thanks Pope Francis for his constant high praise of Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am delighted by our country’s participation in restoring the Vatican’s historical sites and thus contributing to the preservation and passing along to the next generation of world cultural heritage and rich art treasure trove, as well as to the intercultural dialogue,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of his Election Anniversary, News.Az reports.

Stressing merits in developing and strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See and expanding sincere dialogue, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pope Francis for his constant high praise of Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment and tolerance traditions.

“I believe that through our joint efforts, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See aimed at promoting universal values and ensuring mutual understanding and solidarity among the people will successfully continue,” the head of state said in his letter.

