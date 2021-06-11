President Ilham Aliyev: The dynamic and successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring

President Ilham Aliyev: The dynamic and successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring

“The dynamic and successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the solid basis of the traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support is particularly reassuring. I would also like to note the constructive bilateral dialogue and fruitful cooperation between our countries on the widest range of issues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulation to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

“I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of friendly Russia on your public holiday-Russia Day.

The Russian Federation has come a long way and achieved significant success in state building, sustainable socioeconomic development and modernization of all spheres of public life. Today, your country is an authoritative member in global developments resolving important tasks to counter current challenges and threats and making a significant contribution to maintaining global and regional peace and security,” the Azerbaijani President said.

