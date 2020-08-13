President Ilham Aliyev: There are no other countries in the world today as close and attached to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As is the case in all other areas, our cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres is developing fast. It is no secret that Turkey currently possesses a strong military-industrial potential and we are benefiting from this potential. We are very delighted that Turkey produces the most sophisticated weaponry and military equipment today. Of course, we want to continue to benefit from these opportunities, as we have done to this day," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

“I am confident that as is the case in all other areas, Turkey will be our number one partner in the area of military-technical cooperation in the near future. As you know, our relations in the political, economic and other spheres are an example for all countries. As you may know, I have repeatedly said that there are no countries in the world today that would be as close and attached to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. And this is true. This is a fact based on both historical and ethnic roots. At the same time, we as two brotherly countries are further strengthening this unity through our policies,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

