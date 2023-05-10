President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan’s authority in international organizations is growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Notice how much the international reputation of our country has enhanced. Today, Azerbaijan’s authority in international organizations is growing,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“We have been leading the world's second-largest international body, the Non-Aligned Movement, for almost four years. According to the general opinion, we are leading it with dignity. If this were not the case, our chairmanship would not have been extended by another year by the unanimous vote of 120 countries,” the head of state emphasized.

